3 women arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in N. Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3 women arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in N. Columbus

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
(Left to right) Valerie Flowers, Maria Lopez, and Amber Hass) (Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Left to right) Valerie Flowers, Maria Lopez, and Amber Hass) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three females were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in North Columbus.

Valerie Flowers, 27, Amber Hass, 29, and Maria Lopez, 20, were arrested on Dec. 5 around 3:40 p.m.

Police found 4.4 pounds of meth, according to a police report.

The women were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-06 22:26:57 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

  • Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:27 PM EST2017-12-07 03:27:04 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

  • Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:15 PM EST2017-12-06 23:15:40 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly