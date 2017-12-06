3 women arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in N. Columbus

(Left to right) Valerie Flowers, Maria Lopez, and Amber Hass) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three females were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in North Columbus.

Valerie Flowers, 27, Amber Hass, 29, and Maria Lopez, 20, were arrested on Dec. 5 around 3:40 p.m.

Police found 4.4 pounds of meth, according to a police report.

The women were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

