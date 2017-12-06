Opelika police searching for credit card theft suspect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika police searching for credit card theft suspect

(Source: OPD) (Source: OPD)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are searching for a fraud theft suspect.

In July, several cars were broken into and credit cards were stolen. The stolen cards were used at several businesses in Opelika.

The suspect is described as a black female around 5’7” tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and dark colored jeans. She appears to have tattoos on her left shoulder and may be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigations Division at (334)705-5220. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

