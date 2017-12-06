Husband, wife arrested following multi-million dollar Columbus d - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Husband, wife arrested following multi-million dollar Columbus drug bust

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
and Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday after millions of dollars worth of drugs were taken off the street. 

Husband and wife, Anayanssy Espinosa, 42, and Ezequiel Rangel-Barajas, known as Jose Hernandez, 33, were each charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.

On Wed. Nov. 29, deputies executed a search warrant at 1232 Alta Vista Dr. resulting in the seizure of 14 pounds, 7 ounces of heroin and 22 pounds, 6 ounces of methamphetamine.

The heroin is valued at $2.6 million and the methamphetamine is valued at $1.67 million for a total value of $4.1 million. 

Over the last eight months, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit, along with ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta, conducted a joint investigation involving trafficking of narcotics in the Atlanta and Columbus area. 

The couple's case has been bound over to Superior Court. 

In addition, $42,800 was confiscated as well as two vehicles. 

  Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary's Magnet Academy.

  Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

  Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

