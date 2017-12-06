Husband, wife arrested following multi-million dollar Columbus drug bust

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday after millions of dollars worth of drugs were taken off the street.

Husband and wife, Anayanssy Espinosa, 42, and Ezequiel Rangel-Barajas, known as Jose Hernandez, 33, were each charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.

On Wed. Nov. 29, deputies executed a search warrant at 1232 Alta Vista Dr. resulting in the seizure of 14 pounds, 7 ounces of heroin and 22 pounds, 6 ounces of methamphetamine.

The heroin is valued at $2.6 million and the methamphetamine is valued at $1.67 million for a total value of $4.1 million.

Over the last eight months, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit, along with ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta, conducted a joint investigation involving trafficking of narcotics in the Atlanta and Columbus area.

The couple's case has been bound over to Superior Court.

In addition, $42,800 was confiscated as well as two vehicles.

