Columbus police searching for missing 69-year-old woman - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police searching for missing 69-year-old woman

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Brenda Tillman, 69, was last seen on Wednesday neat 6400 Main Street. Police say that the family is very concerned for her safety. 

Ms. Tillman is believed to be wearing a white sweater and white pants. She should be driving a 2015 burgundy Hyundai Sonata 4-door vehicle with the Georgia tag: WKV354.

She is described as weighing 150 pounds, 5’10” tall with brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information as to Brenda Tillman’s whereabouts, please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.                                                        

