UPDATE: Missing Columbus woman located in good health - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing Columbus woman located in good health

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a missing woman.

Brenda Tillman, 69, was last seen on Wednesday neat 6400 Main Street before going missing. 

Police say she was located in good health.                                                     

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly