Columbus man accidentally shoots himself in the leg at Home Depot parking lot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Chaos was at the Home Depot in Columbus Wednesday morning.

Police were called out after reports of a shooting. Turns out, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officers tell us he was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of his injury or if he'll face any charges.

