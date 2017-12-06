Walmart armed robbery suspects steal $25K+ worth of cell phones - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Walmart armed robbery suspects steal $25K+ worth of cell phones in Columbus

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a Columbus Walmart.

Police say the robbery happened at the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard on Oct. 3. Two men entered the store around 4:50 a.m. and stole $25,550 worth of cell phones by using hammers to intimidate the clerk on duty.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

If anyone has any information concerning the suspects please call Detective Brad Hall with robbery and assault at 706-225-4295 or 706-225-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-06 22:26:57 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

  • Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:27 PM EST2017-12-07 03:27:04 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

  • Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:15 PM EST2017-12-06 23:15:40 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly