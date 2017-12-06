Walmart armed robbery suspects steal $25K+ worth of cell phones in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a Columbus Walmart.

Police say the robbery happened at the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard on Oct. 3. Two men entered the store around 4:50 a.m. and stole $25,550 worth of cell phones by using hammers to intimidate the clerk on duty.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

If anyone has any information concerning the suspects please call Detective Brad Hall with robbery and assault at 706-225-4295 or 706-225-3400.

