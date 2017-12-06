FIRST TO ALERT: Winter weather chances Friday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Winter weather chances Friday

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
and Derek Kinkade, Chief Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)
(WTVM) - The weather story over the next few days will be the cooler temperatures and lingering moisture- a recipe for winter weather concerns as we head into Friday! 

At this point, there is a lot we DON'T know about how things will play out, but I think snowfall accumulation is possible across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.  You'll be getting some great weather information there and a breakdown of the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade be going LIVE on Facebook for a discussion of what to expect.

