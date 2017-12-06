The Great Xscape Tour sells out in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Great Xscape Tour is sold out at the Columbus Civic Center.

The tour is making its way to Columbus this weekend has sold out at the Columbus Civic Center and that means more traffic than normal for the venue.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic lines or use an alternate route to the venue.

All who are attending should expect to be screened at the door upon arrival on Dec. 8.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start on time at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.