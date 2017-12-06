Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault.

According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

The incident was initially reported to the school office at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday where the student indicated that he experienced an alleged assault from an unknown adult male while waiting to board a bus at his assigned stop.

The school immediately contacted police after getting the report. The student’s legal guardian was also notified of the reported incident. The student and legal guardian noted that the bus arrived at its scheduled time.

The case is currently under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. We encourage the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals, seen at bus stops or district campuses, to the Columbus Police Department.

The Muscogee County School District says they take allegations such as these seriously and cooperates with law enforcement to ensure the safety and privacy of our students and personnel are protected. Their primary concern is to secure a safe environment for all our students, employees, and parents.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.