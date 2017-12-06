United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley asking for year end donations

The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.
Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.
It can spark in seconds- and in minutes, deadly flames can surround you and your home. Every day an average of 466 house cooking fires rip through people's homes, That's according to data from reports with the National Fire Protection Association.
Looking for a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family? Check out our list below for several exciting options!
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school's principal says students were never in any danger.
