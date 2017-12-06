United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley asking for year end donations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is nearing the end of their 2017 campaign and they need your help to reach this year’s goal of $6.9 million.

As of right now, the campaign is at about 85 percent their goal.

United Way invests these donations into local programs to help change lives one person at a time.

If you have not donated you still have time to do so.

Here are ways you can donate:

Give through payroll deduction at your workplace.

Visit unitedwayofthecv.org and click GIVE.

Mail a check to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, PO Box 1157 Columbus, GA 31902

Drop a check off at the United Way office at 1100 5th Ave., Columbus, GA 31901, Monday-Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

