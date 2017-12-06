Prepare yourself for winter weather in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

It feels a lot better inside the Valley Rescue Mission where many people are here to avoid the cold weather and enjoy a hot meal and some warm clothing.

Right now, there are over 40 people at the mission to stay clear of the cold temperatures that are expected.

On Christmas, they are expecting maybe over a 1,000 people to be there.

There are three retail centers and one donation center on Veterans Parkway, 30th Street, Macon Road, and Blackmon Road.

Their check-in hours are 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are looking to fill capacity soon because of the cold so they are going to make some changes.

“We head into the coldest part of this cold snap especially Friday and through the weekend our hours are going to be extended to our men’s shelter. Normally they leave in the mornings,” said Mitzi Oxford, Development Director of the Valley Rescue Mission.

We talked to a few people inside and they say they are just happy that they have somewhere warm to be in the rainy chilly weather. They are very thankful for the services here at Valley Rescue Mission.

