Lanett basketball champs now hoping for football title

LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett punched their ticket to the state championship for the first time in school history last Friday, but some of these guys have been here before.

A state championship practice— a new feeling for some of these Lanett Panthers, but not for guys like Anquaevious Pollard and Terrion Truitt.

They’ve been here before, but on the basketball court— winning not one, but two state championships.

“To me, it’s just like basketball. Just concentrate, and do what’s best,” said Anquaevious Pollard, Senior Wide Receiver

“Keep everything cool and just listen to coach story. Basketball, it was too easy for us in basketball,” said Terrion Truitt, Junior Wide Receiver.

Eleven basketball players suit up for the Panthers Friday. That championship experience has played a big role in helping the rest of the team prepare for the big stage.

“We tell our coaches that we know the game and we know how to make a championship and win a championship,” said Pollard.

“They understand it and they know what it takes and they have done a good job of helping some of the younger kids at this moment,” said Head Coach Clifford Story.

Experience in a large arena also helps. Truitt and Pollard know how to handle the crowd when game time comes.

“Our coaches always tell us don’t worry about the crowd. Just imagine it as a regular game. Just play our game, let the game come to us,” said Pollard.

“It isn’t a scary sight just because we’re at Bryant-Denny. When you come out you’ve just got to play. It’s going to be fun. I promise you it’s going to be fun at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” said Truitt.

Fun— especially if they bring home the win. If you ask these guys, Friday can’t get here fast enough.

“Everybody’s going to be wanting to get on the field, wanting to play, so we’ll be ready,” said Truitt.

“I’m going to be excited and very focused. He always tells us we’re not going on vacation, we’re going up there to handle business,” said Pollard.

These guys have taken care of business before. Now they’re ready to do it again and bring home a third championship.

