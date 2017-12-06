Woman survives hospice care four times, community calls it a miracle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's a story of love, courage and defeating all odds. Larry and Nancy have been married for more than 40 years.

Nancy Rodgers has been under hospice care four times. Larry was told three times by hospice to say his final goodbyes.

“In 1955, I was diagnosed with a Meningioma, which is a brain tumor. One of the things that you only see on soap operas. It wasn’t real,” says Nancy Rodgers.

While caring for his wife, Larry was in a near-fatal accident. Together they have a unique perspective on what it means to be alive.

“When you have life and death situations, you turn to the world and the world doesn’t have the answers, only God does,” says Nancy.

Larry says through all the pain he's happy they shared their experience as a family.

“It makes us understand how each other feel and that gave us the ability to help one another cope,” says Larry Rodgers.

Nancy survived the removal of a tumor the size of a half dollar. She says she is only dealing with side effects of the surgery.

Nancy’s experiences are being called a miracle by the community. Both of them are looking forward to spending every day together.

