One year passes since the death of GA police officers Jody Smith, Nicholas Smarr

It’s been one year since two police officers in Americus were killed in the line of duty.

Officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith were responding to a domestic violence call Dec. 7 when a man inside the home shot them.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says Smarr died while performing CPR on Smith. Both were found together when fellow officers arrived on the scene. They have been remembered by hundreds this past year.

Georgia Southwestern State University named a building in their honor.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal also signed a bill into law last year to create a ‘back the blue’ license plate, an idea that developed after their deaths.

