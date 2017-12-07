News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

News Leader 9 is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscasts. Replays of the most recent newscasts will show if News Leader 9 is not airing a live newscast.

Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

The incident was initially reported to the school office at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday where the student indicated that he experienced an alleged assault from an unknown adult male while waiting to board a bus at his assigned stop.

Walmart armed robbery suspects steal $25K+ worth of cell phones in Columbus

Police say the robbery happened at the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard on Oct. 3. Two men entered the store around 4:50 a.m. and stole $25,550 worth of cell phones by using hammers to intimidate the clerk on duty.

Columbus police searching for missing 69-year-old woman

Brenda Tillman, 69, was last seen on Wednesday near 6400 Main Street. Police say that the family is very concerned for her safety.

Phenix City police searching for missing teen

Rayshondre Tarver, 17, was last seen on Nov. 30 and is believed to be in the Phenix City area.

Keisha Lance Bottoms declares victory in race for Atlanta mayor; Mary Norwood asks for recount

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Bottoms addressed her supporters claiming victory. Flanked by outgoing mayor Kasim Reed and family members, she thanked the people who helped push her towards her goal.

Goodwill hosts job fair in Opelika

The Goodwill Career Center in Opelika will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon.

Job fair comes to Columbus Convention and Trade Center

Unemployment Eliminators, LLC will host the fair and aims to connect job seekers with employers to help them take the next step in their careers.

Bel-Air wildfire joins the siege across Southern California

Hundreds of homes across the L.A. metropolitan area and beyond were feared destroyed since Monday, but firefighters were only slowly managing to make their way into some of the hard-hit areas for an accurate count.?

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.