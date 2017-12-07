Trial date set for 3 suspects in alleged Columbus sex trafficking case

A trial date has been set for three suspects charged with sex trafficking in Columbus.

Deangelo Walker, Kimari Hill, and Bryshae McBride were arrested in 2015 after authorities raided a home on Gleason Avenue.

Officials say two victims who were ages 16 and 21, were in the home. Both victims told investigators they were kidnapped and forced into prostitution. All three suspects remain in jail on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges.

A trial in their case is scheduled to begin Feb. 19, 2018, in Superior Court.

