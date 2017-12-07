FIRST TO ALERT: Cold & damp today; winter weather is possible tomorrow. The latest here.

(WTVM) - The light rain continues to fall through the day with temperatures staying below 50! It's going to be quite the cold, damp day. The higher coverage of rain will be this afternoon/evening.

Going into Friday the rain sticks with us but for some we could see a transition to a rain/snow mix. Mainly areas north of I-85 for the first half of Friday but with ground temperatures expected to be too warm not a lot will stick. We're keeping accumulation numbers under 1 inch. As we get into Friday night the rain will start to exit east and how fast this happens will determine how much rain/snow mix the rest of the Chattahoochee Valley will see.

If it's slow - a higher accumulation number will be needed. If it's fast - we could get away with seeing a cold rain. Right now, for areas south of I-85 there's a chance to see brief transition to rain/snow at times through Friday night and Saturday morning.

No matter what, temperatures are going to be cold Saturday and Sunday morning. We will start in the upper 20s with 'feel like' temperatures in the low 20s for many. Highs will be near 50 under sunny skies. Next week the temperatures stay below average but we stay mostly dry.

