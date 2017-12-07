Columbus man arrested for sexual battery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested for sexual battery

Jonathan Rimmey (Source: CPD) Jonathan Rimmey (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested for sexual battery.

Jonathan Dawayne Rimmey, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on an outstanding warrant.

Rimmey was charged with sexual battery and posted bond. 

