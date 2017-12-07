New Metro Diner looking to hire 100+ people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The new Metro Diner restaurant is coming to Columbus, and they are planning to hire more than 100 people.

The diner is opening its doors in Columbus in mid-January. The restaurant will be located at 5524 Whitesville Road.

The restaurant is accepting all positions including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.

To complete the online application click here.

