No injuries reported following Muscogee Co. school bus accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School bus was in an accident Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

The district’s transportation department indicated that the bus was in route to Blackmon Road Middle School when a collision occurred with another vehicle at the south ramp of JR Allen Parkway and Blackmon Road.

No injuries were reported and the students arrived safely at their destination.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

The school district will work in cooperation with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and privacy of its students and personnel are protected.

