CPD searching for suspects following alleged bus stop sexual assault, parents react

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for two sexual assault suspects.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, police were made aware of an alleged sexual assault on Oakley Dr. involving a 9-year-old student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

The first suspect is described as a black male, medium complexion with a mustache and a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt with the “Nike” symbol, blue jeans and shoes with no laces.

The second individual was described as being a black male, light complexion, with ear-length dreads.

The vehicle is described as a blue two-door BMW.

Parents who have children who go to the school say they are concerned.

"It definitely opens up your eyes and make you think a little harder when you send your kids off," said Jade Perryman.

Columbus police warning parents of the dangers of leaving children alone at bus stops.

"Parents, it's a different world we live in, you've got to be involved in your kids," said Sgt. Carnes of Columbus Police Department.

Sgt. Carnes says children should be in eyesight at all times, and no child under the age of 13 should be left alone.

Parents at St. Mary's Magnet Academy agree, and say it is also their job as parents to step up and pay attention, in hopes something like this won't happen again.

"It's really sad, they are supposed to feel safe, and it just makes you think, and wonder," said Perryman.

Anyone with information regarding two above individuals or the vehicle is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.