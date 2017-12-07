CPD arrests teen for bringing a weapon to school

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teen was arrested for bringing a weapon to a school in Columbus.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, police were informed by an East Columbus Magnet Academy administrator that a 13-year-old student brought a "ninja star" weapon to school.

Teachers indicated to school officials that the accused student was in possession of a weapon while waiting in the loading area for bus transportation.

When the weapon was discovered, it was confiscated and reported to the school’s resource officer who immediately notified the Columbus Police Department.

The school then contacted the student’s legal guardian. The student was taken into custody by local law enforcement on December 6, 2017, and has not returned to campus since the initial report was made on December 5, 2017.

The case is currently under the investigation of the Columbus Police Department.

