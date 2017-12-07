FIRST TO ALERT: Still monitoring Friday's winter weather threat

(WTVM) - Rain or a rain/sleet mix will continue across the area this evening and tonight, but we're still in store for a winter weather threat Friday with rain becoming a rain/snow mix through the day and evening, possibly transitioning to all snow Friday night for some.

