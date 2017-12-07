Goodwill Career Center to host Chick-fil-A hiring event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Goodwill Career Center team in Columbus has partnered with Chick-fil-A to fill 75 positions with the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is preparing to open a new location in Columbus at Columbus Park Crossing, the site of the old Shogun restaurant. Open positions include service team members, store leadership, and marketing positions.

The hiring event will be on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Columbus Career Center at 2601 Cross Country Drive- Building A in Columbus.

The partnership with Chick-fil-A is an example of how Goodwill connects with local employers to help job seekers find work.

Goodwill offers pre-screening and interviewing of applicants for businesses free of charge while helping clients in their career center identify job opportunities. They also assist clients with résumé help, interviewing skills, dress for success, and more.

