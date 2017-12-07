SLIDESHOW: Winter wonderland pictures in the Chattahoochee Valle - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Winter wonderland pictures in the Chattahoochee Valley

(Source: Samantha Battles) (Source: Samantha Battles)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some Chattahoochee Valley residents are seeing sleet and snow in the area, as winter weather conditions are underway.

Samantha Battles, a viewer out of Phenix City, sent a video of sleet in the area.

Randolph and Chambers counties are also seeing snowfall in the area. 

As the winter weather continues and you are in a safe place send us your pictures and videos to pix@wtvm.com. 

