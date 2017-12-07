Hardware stores stocked up with items for winter weather preparedness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With chilly temperatures forecasted to roll in this weekend, it’s important to keep your pipes from bursting.

You should know where your cut off valves are just in case there’s a leak.

Hardware stores are gearing up with items you will need to stay safe and warm. Ace Hardware on Blackmon Road is stocked up on faucet covers, ice melt, kerosene, wood, and batteries.

“Should we have ice, one good thing to have is the ice melts which you can put on your sidewalk, you can put it on your driveway and you keep it out their long enough to get some traction,” said Gary Johnson, Owner of Ace Hardware.

Johnson says a lot of people are buying wood Thursday for their fireplaces just in case they lose power.

It’s always better to be prepared than caught off guard when winter weather hits.

If ice forms on your porch or walkway there’s an easy solution to keep it from becoming slippery and causing a fall.

Johnson also said if you don’t have ice melt you can use fertilizer to melt the ice from your driveway.

