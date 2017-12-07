SEGMENT: Jack and Jill hosts Beautillion Ball

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Very soon 21 young men from the Columbus- Phenix City area will be honored for their achievements in what's called a Beautillion Ball.

It's part of the local chapter of Jack and Jill of America. Jo Anne Hill, chair of the ball stopped by News Leader 9 to tell us about the event.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Trade Center.

Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.

