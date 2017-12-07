NWS issues winter weather advisory for Troup Co.; LaGrange opens warming station

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is preparing for winter weather starting Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Troup and surrounding counties from Friday 5 a.m.to Saturday 7 a.m.

Periods of snow or rain could cause issues on the roadways. Driving conditions could be an issue with slick spots developing on area roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“I would encourage residents to closely monitor local media for announcements of closings and, if affected, stay at home since deteriorating road conditions could begin before dawn on Friday,” said City of LaGrange Public Services Director David Brown.

“Public Works crews will be on call and available to address unsafe roadways if needed during Thursday night to whenever conditions improve,” said Brown.

The LaGrange-Troup County Homeless Coalition is announcing the opening of the Warming Center at 150 East Lukken Industrial Drive tonight. Depending on the weather, it could stay open through Tuesday.

The Homeless Coalition is in need of volunteers. If you can volunteer please call Mike Wilson at 706-333-7973.

