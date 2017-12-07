Columbus convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A convenience store clerk has been shot during an armed robbery at a Columbus gas station.

The robbery happened at the BP gas station at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and 23rd Street.

According to police, the store clerk was held up at gunpoint by two black males. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and shot the clerk in the knee.

The clerk was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where they are being treated for their injuries.

The two black male suspects fled on foot from the scene. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

