Chambers County officials hold meeting to prep for winter weather

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Officials in Chambers County are trying to get ready for the cold before it causes any problems.

Emergency services hosted a weather briefing this morning just to get things in line. they are preparing for the weather coming tomorrow into the weekend.

Mainly focusing on schools and roadways, warning those who plan to travel to be mindful of road conditions.

“Even on the less traveled roads bridges and overpasses, slowdown be aware of the fact that there could be some icy patches and not only during the day Friday but Friday night. When any moisture that has fallen during the day refreezes then we start dealing with black ice,” said Donnie Smith, EMA Director of Chambers County.

A decision has not been made yet on whether schools will be closed or not.

They plan on announcing a decision later Thursday.

