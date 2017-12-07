Neighborworks Columbus, Habitat for Humanity get donations from Wells Fargo

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two local housing organizations get a big hand up Thursday.

Neighborworks Columbus and Habitat for Humanity both receiving checks from Wells Fargo.

Neighborworks receiving $100,000 and Habit for Humanity getting $60,000.

The companies have worked with Wells Fargo since the beginning and are happy to have more resources to bring affordable housing to Columbus.

