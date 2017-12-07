3 women arrested on drug trafficking charges appear in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three women arrested in north Columbus, suspected of trafficking the 4.4 pounds of meth made an appearance in court Thursday.

Maria Lopez charged with trafficking meth plead not guilty, while Amber Hass and Valerie Flowers both charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana cases have been continued at a later date.

Police testified in court Thursday that on December 5, a drug transition would take place at the O'Charley's restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus.

The women were taken into custody. Police say they found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $13,000 in cash, and more than a gram of marijuana was discovered in the BMW.

Police say the street value of the meth was $202,000.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.