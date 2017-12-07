Annual tree lighting held on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The Fort Benning Chaplains Program and the MWR have teamed up for the annual tree lighting and the planting of the centennial tree at the historic home of Fort Benning’s Commanding General.

The planting of the three trees represents the 100 years the post has been dedicated to service soldiers and families.

The event included games, prizes refreshments, music, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

