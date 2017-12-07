Columbus High Choral Department hosts annual holiday concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A concert Thursday night to get you in the Christmas spirit— the annual holiday concert put on by the Columbus High School Choral Department.

It featured classics like "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," and "I'll be home for Christmas."

Under the direction of Alicia Vinson, the chorus performed to a packed house at Evangel Temple.

Columbus High Chorus Alumni was invited on stage to join in the singing of Hallelujah Chorus.

