Stay safe on the roads as winter weather is possible

(WTVM) – “It’s a tossup as to whether we will get a cold rain or possibly get a quarter to a half inch of snow,” says Chambers County EMA Director Donnie Smith.

The uncertainty of the Chattahoochee Valley seeing a winter mix is building anticipation across the community.

The Columbus Police Department says one thing is certain.

“With the wintry mix, conditions are going to be a lot less favorable for driving,” says Sergeant Fred Carnes of Motor Squad with Columbus police.

Carnes says there are several safety precautions you need to take while on the roads and anticipate black ice.

“When you do hit it and you start to skid, do not hit the brakes, the worst thing you can do is hit the brakes,” says Carnes. “Turn in the direction your sliding, foot off the gas and hopefully you’ll catch pavement and stop sliding and be able to proceed safely.”

EMA officials in the Chattahoochee Valley are also warning of traveling with the weather ahead.

“Dealing with the potential for black ice that you can’t see,” says Smith. “You need to be especially careful on those less traveled roads.”

“The biggest problem areas are Interstate 185 southbound between Manchester and Macon Road and the JR Allen Parkway between River Road and Bradley Park Drive,” says Carnes.

Police say you can be proactive if you must travel on the roads.

Police say to leave earlier and allow more time to get to your destination, have extra clothes in case of emergency, anticipate rain or ice on bridges, and most importantly slow down.

“If you don’t have any business being on the roads then please stay off them,” says Carnes.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.