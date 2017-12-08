National Infantry Museum hosts holiday movie screening

The National Infantry museum’s holiday movie screening tradition is set to begin Saturday, Dec. 9.

"The Polar Express 3D" movie screenings will take place at the National Infantry Museum’s Giant Screen Theater.

Guests can view the movie every weekend in December.

The screening is a family-friendly tradition sponsored by Dr. Mark Lawrence to stir up the holiday spirit. The 2004 film is based on the children’s book of the same title by Chris Van Allsburg.

Every child who wears pajamas to the event will receive a free hot chocolate, courtesy of the museum.

Tickets can be purchased the day of each screening at the Giant Screen Theater’s box office.

See the schedule for The Polar Express 3D below:

Dec. 9: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Dec.10: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 15: 5 p.m.

Dec. 16: 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Sensory)

Dec. 17: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 22: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 23: 2 p.m. and 5p.m.

Ticket Pricing:

$10 general admission

$9 student/senior/military

$8 children (ages 4-12)

Children under 4 are free.

If you have any questions, call 706-685-2622.

