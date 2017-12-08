Single car accident delays traffic along Hwy. 80 eastbound - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Single car accident delays traffic along Hwy. 80 eastbound

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: WAZE) (Source: WAZE)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A single-vehicle accident has delayed traffic along Highway 80 eastbound near 2nd Avenue. 

A car reportedly ran off the road. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the route, which leads to Summerville Road. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly