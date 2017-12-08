Single car accident delays traffic along Hwy. 80 eastbound

The uncertainty of the Chattahoochee Valley seeing a winter mix is building anticipation across the community. EMA officials in the Chattahoochee Valley are also warning of traveling with the weather ahead.More >>
The Russell County School System has canceled after-school and extracurricular activities and events for Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 up until noon.More >>
The Fort Benning Chaplains Program and the MWR have teamed up for the annual tree lighting and the planting of the centennial tree at the historic home of Fort Benning’s Commanding General.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating an accident involving a Muscogee County school bus.More >>
A teen was arrested for bringing a weapon to a school in Columbus.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.More >>
