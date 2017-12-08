FIRST TO ALERT: It's snowing in the South! Will the Valley see any?

(WTVM) - This morning the rain continues to fall for most in the Valley. The transition to rain/snow mix is just to the northwest of our viewing area. That line could meander around for the next few hours but should stay north of I-85.

So for travel purposes, this evening if you're in those northern counties - Tallapoosa, Chambers, Randolph, Troup or Meriwether please be careful on the roads this evening especially. For most everyone else we'll see a cold rain through dinner time. The rain will start to push out late this evening and as it does so the transition line from rain to snow should travel through the Valley NW to SE.

Those south of I-85 could see a transition to rain/snow mix or even flurries during the overnight hours. Not much accumulation is anticipated though as temperatures should stay above freezing. If the rain exit slows down any we could see a bit more accumulation than what is forecast currently.

For the weekend temperatures are going to be COLD. Highs stay in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. "Feel like" temperatures will also be a big problem this weekend. We could deal with black ice issues for some Saturday morning. Next week the forecast remains cold but dry all work week long!

