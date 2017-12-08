Muscogee Co. school bus slides off the road into muddy area; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an accident involving a Muscogee County school bus.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the school district was notified that a school bus was stuck in the mud and off the road while traveling to a campus location.

The district’s transportation department indicated that the bus was headed to Matthews Elementary School when it slid into a muddy area near the intersection of Macon Road and Fulton Road.

School officials immediately contacted the police department and notified parents of the incident.

No injuries were reported and students arrived safely at their destination.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.