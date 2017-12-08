Russell Co. cancels after-school activities due to winter weather conditions

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County School System has canceled after-school and extracurricular activities and events for Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 up until noon due to weather conditions.

The events may be rescheduled at a later time.

The schools will remain in session Friday following their normal procedures. Buses will run their normal routes and times Friday afternoon.

