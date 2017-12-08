Russell Co. cancels after-school activities due to winter weathe - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell Co. cancels after-school activities due to winter weather conditions

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County School System has canceled after-school and extracurricular activities and events for Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 up until noon due to weather conditions. 

The events may be rescheduled at a later time.  

The schools will remain in session Friday following their normal procedures.  Buses will run their normal routes and times Friday afternoon.

