Lee Co. Sheriff's Office investigating death of 28-year-old inmate

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate.

On Friday, Dec. 8 around 8:40 a.m., the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Correctional Officers responded to what appeared to be a medical situation involving an inmate located inside a cell block on one of its wings.

The Correctional Officer discovered 28-year-old male inmate suffering from what appeared to be a medical condition.

The Correctional Officer called the on-duty doctor and nurse which responded to the scene and recommended the inmate be taken to the hospital.

The inmate was rushed to the booking area where his condition declined rapidly leading to resuscitation efforts by the correctional officers and medical personnel.

The inmate was taken to East Alabama Medical Center by an ambulance where he was later pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be handling this investigation at the request of Sheriff Jay Jones.

No signs of foul play appear in this incident. The identity of the victim is being held pending family notification.

