Winning lottery ticket worth $10K sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $10,000 has been sold in Columbus for the Dec. 6 Georgia FIVE evening drawing.

Two top prize tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Columbus and LaGrange for the Dec. 6 Georgia FIVE evening drawing. The winner of the ticket sold in LaGrange claimed the prize Friday.

Happy Stop, located at 600 New Franklin Road in LaGrange, sold the winning ticket.

The Columbus ticket was purchased at Veterans Grocery, located at 739 Veterans Parkway.

A winner has not come forward yet to claim the Columbus ticket.

Georgia FIVE Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education.

All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., click www.galottery.com

Two people won $10K each in yesterday's GEORGIA FIVE evening drawing! The winning tickets were sold in Columbus and LaGrange! pic.twitter.com/vnaK3hD0tI — GALotteryPRpros (@GALotteryPRpros) December 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.