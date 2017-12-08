CPD makes arrest after gas station store clerk shot during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police made an arrest after a store clerk was shot during an armed robbery on Thursday.

Quarderius Crews, 24, was arrested for robbing the BP gas station located at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy. 23rd Street.

According to a police report, one store clerk was beaten and the other store clerk was shot during the crime.

Crews has been charged with robbery of a business with a gun, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

He is expected to appear in Recorder's Court on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m.

The clerk was taken to Midtown Medical Center for her injuries.

