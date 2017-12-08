VIDEO: Soldiers complete advanced training despite winter weather conditions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite weather conditions, Ft. Benning soldiers braved the cold weather and earned their blue cords Friday at the National Infantry Museum.

The blue cord is presented to all qualified infantrymen in the U.S. Army once they complete their Advanced Individual Training.

Temperatures at Ft. Benning were in the lower 40’s.

Soldiers earned their cords in conditions of mostly rain mixed with sleet.

