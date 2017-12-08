1 man arrested for Ballard Way Apartments murder, Police searching for 2nd suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested 1 suspect and searching for another for the murder of a man in November.

Daijon Williams was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the murder of 18-year-old Javion Shorter.

According to police, on November 17 patrol units arrived to Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, they discovered Javion Shorter suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shorter was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER.

Shorter passed away as a result of his injuries on November 19 just two days before his 18th birthday.

His death marks Columbus’ 38th homicide of the year, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.

Williams' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at 9 a.m. in Recorder's Court.

The investigation has also led to the obtaining of a murder warrant on Nashira Miller.

Police say Miller is known to frequent the 2001 Torch Hill Road area of Columbus.

Columbus Police Department is asking anyone who knows the location of Nashira Miller to please call 911 and anyone who has any information about the Murder of Javion Shorter to please contact corporal Sherman Hayes of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.

