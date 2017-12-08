2 women appear in Recorder's Court hearing for N. Columbus methamphetamine trafficking

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two of the women arrested in North Columbus for trafficking meth were in Recorder's court Friday.

Amber Hass and Valerie Flowers plead not guilty after police say they busted a would-be drug deal finding more than 4.4 pounds of meth at the O'Charley's on Bradley Park.

Hass and Flowers met the third woman, Maria Lopez, at the restaurant where all three plead guilty Thursday afternoon.

All three cases have been bound over to Superior Court.

