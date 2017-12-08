1 man, 1 woman confirmed dead at Efficiency Lodge of Columbus; CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man and a woman at the Efficiency Lodge of Columbus.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says two people, a man and a woman, are confirmed dead inside a room at the Efficiency Lodge off Macon Road.

They have not been able to access the room or apartment where the two people are, so the manner of death is still unclear at the moment.

Continue to check back for updates.

