City of Columbus announces government closures

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The local government of Columbus have closures during the holidays.

During the week of Christmas and on New Year’s Day, the Columbus Consolidated Government will be closed.

Closures for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25 – 26

Waste/Recycle - household, recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 27

311 Citizens Service Center – Closed

Civic Center/Ice Rink – Closed Dec. 25, Ice Rink opens Dec. 26

Parks and Recreation – Closed, opens Dec. 26

Animal Control – Closed

METRA Bus Service – No bus service and Administration Office closed

Recorder’s Court – 8 a.m. session only on Dec. 25, closed on Dec. 26

Closures for Monday, Jan. 1

Waste/Recycle – Household, recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3

311 Citizens Service Center – Closed

Civic Center/Ice Rink – Columbus Ice Rink Open with scheduled programming

Parks and Recreation – Closed

Animal Control – Closed

METRA Bus Service – No bus service, Administration Office closed

Recorder’s Court – 8 a.m. session only

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.