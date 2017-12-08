City of Columbus announces government closures - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

City of Columbus announces government closures

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The local government of Columbus have closures during the holidays.

During the week of Christmas and on New Year’s Day, the Columbus Consolidated Government will be closed.

Closures for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25 – 26

  • Waste/Recycle - household, recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 27
  • 311 Citizens Service Center – Closed
  • Civic Center/Ice Rink – Closed Dec. 25, Ice Rink opens Dec. 26
  • Parks and Recreation – Closed, opens Dec. 26
  • Animal Control – Closed
  • METRA Bus Service – No bus service and Administration Office closed
  • Recorder’s Court – 8 a.m. session only on Dec. 25, closed on Dec. 26

Closures for Monday, Jan. 1

  • Waste/Recycle – Household, recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 3
  • 311 Citizens Service Center – Closed
  • Civic Center/Ice Rink – Columbus Ice Rink Open with scheduled programming
  • Parks and Recreation – Closed
  • Animal Control – Closed
  • METRA Bus Service – No bus service, Administration Office closed
  • Recorder’s Court – 8 a.m. session only

