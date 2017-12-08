Aaron Cohn Middle School crowns spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Can you spell formaldehyde? That was the winning word at today's Aaron Cohn Middle School spelling bee in Midland.

Fifteen students participated Friday morning.

News Leader 9's Jason Dennis acted as pronouncer and Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore was a judge.

The winner was 6th grader, Alexus Hammond, who will go on to the Muscogee County District Spelling Bee.

The runner-up was 7th grader, Dilan Shaw, who won the school's spelling bee last year.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.